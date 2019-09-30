Juenger named GLVC Offensive Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois) was named the GLVC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Eagles a weekend sweep in league action. The Player of the Week Award is the first of Juenger’s career.
Juenger started the week by assisting on the match-winning goal versus Lindenwood University, before finishing the weekend’s league action with a goal in the 6-0 shutout of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She tied for the team lead offensively last week with three points on the goal and assist.
The junior defender also led the USI defense that posted its fourth and fifth shutouts of the season. Juenger and the USI defensive back line limited Lindenwood and UMSL to 13 total shots on-goal for the weekend.
Juenger and the Eagles (5-2-0, 3-2-0 GLVC) return to action this week on the road when they travel to Southwest Baptist University October 4 for a 3:30 p.m. match in Bolivar, Missouri, and Drury University October 6 for a noon match in Springfield, Missouri. The USI trip Southwest Baptist and Drury is the start of a four-match road swing to the Show-Me State.
