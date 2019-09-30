ISP asking for help in a cold case from 2016, increases reward

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police are asking the public’s help in a cold case from 2016.
Authorities are looking for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of James Bryson.
Bryson was found dead at his sister’s house in December of 2016.
State police said you can remain anonymous and they have increased the reward in this case from $5,000 to $10,000.
You can contact the Indiana State Police by email at dhenderson@isp.in.gov or by telephone at 812-482-1441 or by text at 812-631-1363.
