Ice is laid down at the Ford Center, preparing for upcoming hockey season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you were looking for something to do this Sunday and couldn’t come up with anything, you might want to check out the Thunderbolts schedule for this season.
This weekend, the ice was laid down and the temperature dropped in the ford center, as crews began to get everything ready for hockey season.
“We’re really trying to win back the fans," said Media Director Joe Downs. “I think maybe there was a little bit of a sour taste the way hockey ended here as far as when we had the Evansville IceMen.”
They’ve placed more Sunday games on the schedule, hoping to bring out more fans and gain new ones.
“Families really are the heart of what we’re driving here," said Downs. “We love our hardcore fans, and we have great hockey fans here, but we’re trying to build our fan base and a big way to do that is getting families involved.”
The Thunderbolts hit the ice on October 9 for training camp and have a few special nights in store for fans throughout the season.
“Opening night we have a ton of people that are expected to be here, tickets are going fast and one of the reasons is that it’s Old National Thunder Stick Night. It’s going to be a loud event,” said Downs.
The team will also be raising money for the Junior League of Evansville and its fight against hunger during the Family Bash night on October 13.
A lot happening on the ice this year, and officials from the Thunderbolts said you don’t want to miss it.
The Thunderbolts plan to start this season on October 19 with their home opener.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.