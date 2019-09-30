Faas named GLVC Defensive Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior goalkeeper Justin Faas(Carmel, Indiana) was named the GLVC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of victories last week. The award is the first of the year for Faas and the third of his career.
Faas started the week by posting a shutout over Lindenwood University and led the Eagles to their first victory of the season. He faced 13 shots and made five saves in the win.
The week concluded with Faas posting a second shutout, a 2-0 victory over the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Faas blanked the Tritons with four saves after facing nine total attacks.
Overall for the week, Faas had a 0.00 goals against average, made nine saves, and recorded a pair of shutouts. The junior goalkeeper has 10 career shutouts, moving into fifth all-time at USI and three away from fourth.
Faas and the Eagles (2-3-2, 2-2-1 GLVC) return to action this week on the road when they travel to Southwest Baptist University October 4 for a 1 p.m. match in Bolivar, Missouri, and Drury University October 6 for a 2:30 p.m. match in Springfield, Missouri. The USI trip Southwest Baptist and Drury is the start of a four-match road swing to the Show-Me State.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
