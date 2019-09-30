Chili’s give-back program, profits donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chili’s is hosting their annual give-back program where all of their profits will be donated to St. Jude’s.
You can also color a “Create a Pepper” with a donation as well.
The give-back program runs until 10 p.m. Monday.
Workers said they’re happy to make an impact on kids and families.
“We love to be able to help children and their families," said Tabbitha Titzer, Chili’s manager. "They’re all going through such a hard time and they all need help. I mean, we all do at the end of the day but anything we can do to help them hopefully see a better outcome to help take care of what needs to be taken care of in their situations.”
Chili’s has donated more than $71 million to St. Jude’s since 2003.
