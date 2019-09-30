Challenger League Baseball in full swing with volunteers helping the kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highland Challenger League has been helping kids with physical and intellectual challenges play baseball since 2014, and their fall league is now in full swing.
During each game, different groups around the area volunteer as buddies.
Sunday’s helping hands came from Olney Central College’s baseball and softball teams. They help the Highland All-Stars hit, field and run the bases, and most importantly, just have fun with them.
“It’s amazing to get out here and help these kids," said Caleb Schram with Olney Central baseball team. "They’re underprivileged, and it’s a phenomenal opportunity for them to play the game of baseball. We run around the bases, we help them hit, we help them throw, make sure every word we give them is encouraging to help them continue playing the game they love. They have the same love for the game we do.”
“It’s amazing all these little kids are so sweet," said Rylee Phillips with Olney Central softball team. "I’m so grateful for this opportunity. We’re learning how blessed we are and what great opportunities we had to be able to go to college and play the sport that we love.”
The fall Challenger schedule continues for three more Sundays. They play from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
