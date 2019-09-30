Burn bans continue to grow, but won’t affect campers at a campground

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The driest September we’ve ever had is prompting burn bans in almost all of our tri-state counties.
Every day, counties are declaring burn bans, trying to keep the community safe.
Mary and her husband have been camping at Scales Lake for the past two months, enjoying nature and the peaceful atmosphere, but when they heard about the burn ban in Warrick county, they weren’t sure what was going to happen to their daily routine.
“We saw it, went over to the maintenance building and they said as long as it’s in the ring you can burn anything, outside the rings you cannot,” said Mary Embry.
However, the rules off the campground are different.
With more than half of the counties in our area declaring burn bans, officials ask that you refrain from burning leaves, open pit cooking and bonfires.
Park officials told 14 News that as long as the fire is small, and someone is there with it at all times, campers can continue to burn things.
“Mainly just wood, wood, and a corn stalk but nothing else, no plastic, nothing that’s going to hurt the environment,” said Embry.
Park officials said they will closely monitor fire usage while the burn ban is in effect.
Right now, White County EMA officials told 14 News they are issuing a burn ban, but no burns bans have been placed in other Illinois counties (Wabash, Edwards, Wayne) in our viewing area so far.
