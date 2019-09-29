VA hosting retreat for female veterans Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Marion VA Health Care System is holding a retreat for female veterans who live in southwestern Indiana.
Officials will addressing the benefits and services that are available to veterans.
It will be held Monday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Evansville VA Health Care Center.
The address is 6211 E. Waterford Blvd.
Organizers of the event say it’s a way to say “thanks” to veterans for their service.
Services such as nutrition education and haircuts will be available to attendees.
