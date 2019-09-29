USI Volleyball Swept in Straight Sets by Rockhurst

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball suffered a 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 Great Lakes Valley Conference road loss to No. 13 Rockhurst University Saturday afternoon.
The Hawks (12-3, 2-0 GLVC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the opening set and never looked back as they cruised to a 10-point win in the opener. The Screaming Eagles were on the opposite end of a blistering .382 attacking percentage as they fell into a one-set deficit.
USI (7-7, 1-1 GLVC) was limited to a negative .094 attacking percentage in the second frame as Rockhurst grabbed the second-set win. The Eagles hung tough with Rockhurst early in the frame; but runs of 7-1 and 7-0 allowed the host Hawks to secure the 12-point win.
The Eagles best frame of the contest was the third, where they battled Rockhurst to a 14-14 tie midway through the stanza and trailed 21-20 late. Rockhurst, however, scored the final four points of the set to end any hope of a USI comeback.
Freshman outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois) had eight kills and nine digs to lead USI, which was held to a .048 attacking percentage for the match. Junior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) finished with 17 assists and 17 digs, while senior middle blocker/right side hitter Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) added five kills and a .400 attacking percentage.
USI returns to Screaming Eagles Arena Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Drury University in a GLVC match. The Eagles also host league-newcomer Southwest Baptist University next Saturday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.