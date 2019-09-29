Traffic Alert: U.S. 60 paving at Henderson-Union Co. line.

HENDERSON-UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s traffic alert along U.S. 60 at the Henderson-Union County line.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to pave a section of the roadway.
Officials said the elevation along this section of U.S. 60 between Morganfield and Henderson has been raised as part of a flood abatement project.
Four-inch layers of asphalt have been added to raise the roadway.
The contractor expects at least another two weeks of shoulder work and landscaping before the project is complete.
Motorists should be alert of one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours.
Some delays are possible during this last phase of the project.
