Republican Party gathers for annual Lincoln Dinner in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Congressman James Comer made his way to Henderson Saturday night for the Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner.
The room was filled with state-wide candidates and community members.
Congressman Comer stood up at the end of the night and gave an update on what’s been happening in Washington D.C.
He said despite the number of votes the house received for President Trump’s impeachment, he doesn’t see it going any farther than that.
He also wanted to remind everyone to get out and vote in this next election cycle.
“We have good turn out in Kentucky in local races, and we have good turn out in federal races, but we have terrible turn out in statewide races," Comer said. "So hopefully people will get familiar with who’s running for office and choose the candidate that they thinks best and go out and vote.”
Kentucky state elections will be held on November 5.
