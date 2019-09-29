Record-breaking heat possible this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The unseasonably hot weather continues for a few more days, but there is finally some fall-like weather in the forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We may match or beat the record warm low of 70° tonight.
Much like Sunday, there will be a few scattered clouds overhead Monday, but plenty of sunshine will still make it through. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s, nearly 20° warmer than normal!
The heat continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s once again. We may tie or break the current heat records for the first two days of October.
Change arrives Thursday as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. A few scattered showers are possible, but it does not look like we will get the kind of widespread, soaking rain we need right now. However, it will usher in some cooler weather from the north.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Thursday but will drop into the mid 70s as we head into the weekend! Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, but it looks like our best chance for rain this week will arrive late Saturday night into Sunday.
