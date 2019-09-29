North, Memorial, Gibson So. Girls Golf Teams, All State-Bound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the links, the IHSAA girls golf regionals were today, up at Country Oaks Golf Club, in Washington, Indiana. Several area teams qualified, including top seed, North, who comes in as the heavy favorite, to advance to state.
As expected, the Lady Huskies do just that! For the second straight week, they set a record low total, with a 284, which breaks the old state regional record, of 295.
Memorial finished in second place, with 310, and Gibson Southern earns its first trip to state, with a third-place, 327!
As for individuals, Mallory Russell was the medalist, with a 6-under, 66, and also advancing to state, as individuals, are Castle’s Carly Frazier, and North Posey’s Haylee Exline! Congrats to everyone who’s state-bound, next weekend!
