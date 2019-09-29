‘More than Pink Walk’ going on Sunday in Evansville

September 29, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a busy morning at Eastland Mall, as the 2019 Komen Evansville Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk™ events are starting to get underway.

The Komen Evansville Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk™ is formerly known as “Race for the Cure.”

Here’s a schedule of what to expect:

8:00 am Event Site and Event Day registration open

9:15 am Survivors Line-up for Parade in Hope Village

9:25 am Warm-up with Phyliss Briggs of Jazzercise

9:25 am All event day exhibits close temporally

9:30 am Opening Ceremony Begins

9:35 am Survivor Parade

9:45 am Kick Off MORE THAN PINK® Walk

10:00 am MORE THAN PINK® Party Begins and exhibits reopen

MORE THAN PINK® Party

After the walk, exhibits and food trucks will be open until 11:30 am. There will also be entertainment on the stage.

10:00 am Children's Center for Dance

10:15 am Gina More

10:30 am Newburgh Academy of Dance

10:45 am Dylan King

11:00 am Jan's School of Dance

11:15 TBD

Food Trucks: Pizza Revolution, Sassy Sweets, Ritter’s Curbside Diner, and Gather Trailer by Honeymoon Coffee

