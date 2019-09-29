‘More than Pink Walk’ going on Sunday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a busy morning at Eastland Mall, as the 2019 Komen Evansville Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk™ events are starting to get underway.
The Komen Evansville Tri-State MORE THAN PINK Walk™ is formerly known as “Race for the Cure.”
Here’s a schedule of what to expect:
8:00 am Event Site and Event Day registration open
9:15 am Survivors Line-up for Parade in Hope Village
9:25 am Warm-up with Phyliss Briggs of Jazzercise
9:25 am All event day exhibits close temporally
9:30 am Opening Ceremony Begins
9:35 am Survivor Parade
9:45 am Kick Off MORE THAN PINK® Walk
10:00 am MORE THAN PINK® Party Begins and exhibits reopen
MORE THAN PINK® Party
After the walk, exhibits and food trucks will be open until 11:30 am. There will also be entertainment on the stage.
10:00 am Children's Center for Dance
10:15 am Gina More
10:30 am Newburgh Academy of Dance
10:45 am Dylan King
11:00 am Jan's School of Dance
11:15 TBD
Food Trucks: Pizza Revolution, Sassy Sweets, Ritter’s Curbside Diner, and Gather Trailer by Honeymoon Coffee
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.