Lady Panthers Soccer Edged by Yellowjackets

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team suffered a 2-1 setback to Cedarville University on Saturday afternoon in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action at Panther Field.
The Yellow Jackets wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the 5th minute to take a quick 1-0 lead.
Jasmine Perry netted Wesleyan's lone goal in the 38th minute for her second goal of the season. The Yellow Jacket goalkeeper came out for a ball, but Perry beat her to it and took advantage of the empty net.
Five minutes into the second half Cedarville scored the eventual game winning goal. The original shot was blocked by a Panther before a Yellow Jacket put away the rebound. Wesleyan recorded two shots in the final five minutes but were unable to tie the game.
Taylor Rentchler picked up the full 90 minutes in net, recording eight saves. Madisyn Hunt led the Panthers with four shots while Kam Pulliam recorded two.
Wesleyan hits the road next week for a pair of G-MAC matches taking on Findlay on Thursday and Tiffin on Saturday.
