KWC Men’s Soccer Blanked by Cedarville

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team suffered a 3-0 setback to Cedarville University on Saturday afternoon in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action at Panther Field.
The loss puts the Panthers back at .500 on the season at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in G-MAC play while the Yellow Jackets improve to 3-1-3 overall and 1-1-2 in conference.
Cedarville netted a pair of goal five minutes apart in the 23rd and 28th minute to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Their third and final goal came in the second half at the 60th minute.
Lucas Daunhauer posted a season high 13 saves, playing the full 90 minutes in net.Selvin Hernandez, Elijah Easterday, David Flores, Jake Peveler, Zach Moore and Tyler Hunt each recorded one shot for the Panthers.
Wesleyan hits the road next week for a pair of G-MAC matches taking on Findlay on Thursday and Tiffin on Saturday.
