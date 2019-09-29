Elberfeld to get all accessible playground, raising money for final phase

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A playground in Elberfeld, Indiana is getting a complete makeover to make it accessible for all children.
The playground at Elberfeld Kiwanis Park has been around for years, and now two moms have decided to give it the TLC it deserves.
“My son Westyn was born with spina bifida, it was hard when he was younger he couldn’t get on a lot of the equipment,” said Katye Clutter, a mother who is co-heading the project.
They’re making the playground accessible for all by putting in ramps, and sensory toys. So far the project has cost nearly $75,000, and in order to finish the project, they need to raise as much as they’ve spent.
Each year the two mothers throw a huge fundraiser for the park, and this year, they’re raising money for the final touches.
“I’m excited to see all of the kids faces when it’s finally opened up, and they can get on there and go crazy,” said Clutter.
Until then, the kids will enjoy running around the playground, waiting for opening day.
