Comastri, Lady Eagles, Finish Second in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Cross Country placed four runners in the top eight as the No. 12 Screaming Eagles finished second out of 10 teams at the Trevecca Division II Showcase Invitational Saturday morning.
Junior Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) raced to a second-place showing in the 83-competitor field as she finished the five-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 41.20 seconds. Senior Hope Jones (Cumberland, Indiana) and junior Doriane Langlois (Stains, France) were fifth and sixth, respectively, while freshman Presley Warren (Henderson, Kentucky) was eighth.
Freshmen Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) and Aubrey Swart (Noblesville, Indiana) finished 15th and 17th, respectively, while senior Ashley Lawhorn (Frankfort, Kentucky) and sophomore Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) posted respective finishes of 21st and 22nd.
As a team, the Eagles finished with 35 points, 11 behind first-place and No. 11-ranked Lee University (Tenn.). The University of North Carolina-Pembroke was third with 102 points, while Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent Truman State University was fourth with 109 points.
USI returns to action October 12 when the Eagles compete at the Lewis University Crossover in Romeoville, Illinois. The Eagles host the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships October 26 as well as the NCAA II Midwest Region Championships November 9 at Angel Mounds.
