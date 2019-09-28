Three Evansville drivers accused of having high BACs within an hour of each other

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are accused of driving while intoxicated in Evansville early Saturday morning, and they were all arrested within about an hour of each other.
Around 3:15 a.m., Vanderburgh County Deputies say the spotted a SUV going 20 miles over the speed limit on St. Joseph Avenue near Mesker Park Drive.
The driver was pulled over just passed the Diamond Ave. intersection.
Deputies say they could smell alcohol, and the driver, 25-year-old Evan Murray, had slurred speech.
They say he failed several field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .191
Murray’s charges including driving with a BAC of .15 or more.
Just a few minutes later, Evansville Police were called to Tropicana for a hit and run.
Officers say 52-year-old Randle Johnson, of Madisonville, was trying to turn his car around in the valet area of the hotel.
Police say Johnson told them he hit a car on South Third Avenue and drove into the parking garage to try to tell someone.
Officers say he smelled of alcohol, and Johnson had slurred speech and poor balance.
They say he failed field sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .166.
His charges also include driving with a BAC of .15 or more.
Less than an hour later, a Vanderburgh County Deputy parked at Diamond Lanes on Old Business 41 says he saw a car run through a red stoplight.
The deputy says he pulled over 41-year-old Dennis Ricketts, who had glassy eyes and slurred speech.
Deputies say he admitted to running the light, but it was because he was arguing with his girlfriend. They say he admitted to drinking shots of Fireball, and had very poor balance.
They say he failed field sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .109 according to the portable breath test.
While on the way to the hospital, deputies say Ricketts became more and more agitated.
They say he was uncooperative during a certified breath test and screamed at authorities.
His charges include resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, and refusal.
