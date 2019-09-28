Teen charged in Evansville robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old has been arrested after police say he took part in a robbery.
Wesley Potts of Jasper was booked into jail just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Evansville police say the juvenile victim went on snap chat late Friday night to ask someone close to give him a ride.
The victim says an acquaintance responded and offered to pick him up.
Police say there were several juveniles, as well Potts, inside the van that arrived on East Virginia Street.
The victim says the acquaintance asked for gas money, then grabbed a baseball bat.
The victim told officers he took off running but was tackled from behind. He says his shoes and backpack were taken.
Officers say they found the van at Kentucky and Walnut with four juveniles, along with 18-year-old Potts.
During questioning, police say Potts admitted to knocking down the victim and taking his shoes and backpack.
When asked why, officers say Potts told them his friend wanted to rob the victim because he didn’t like him.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.