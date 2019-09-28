Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance celebrates 20th anniversary

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance celebrated its 20th anniversary by hosting a free picnic at Moreland Park.
The event had inflatables, balloon animals, music and free food.
Firefighters, police officers and municipal workers were on hand to give kids a first-hand look at vehicles they use on the job.
Organizers said that events like these are great to bring the community together.
“It’s a beautiful day. Good time to be out instead of having kids sitting in front of a tv." said Adrienne Carrico, with the city of Owensboro. "They’re out here enjoying the weather, active on the playground, getting to see everyone out in the community to come together for one fun event.”
Owensboro has 12 different neighborhood alliances that serve different communities throughout the city.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.