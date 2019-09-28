22nd Buddy Walk brings thousands to Owensboro’s riverfront

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday was the 2019 Buddy Walk in Owensboro.
Thousands came out for GRADSA’s Buddy Walk at the Owensboro riverfront Saturday morning. It was the 22nd year they’ve hosted the event.
The walk is to help bring awareness about people with down syndrome.
The morning kicked off with opening ceremonies that featured people with down syndrome.
“They feel like rockstars, and they are," said Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA executive director. "But days like today solidify that and let them know that they really are wonderful and that they are supported. They’re front and center. They get on stage. They love that.”
After the walk, walkers were provided with a free lunch and fun family activities.
