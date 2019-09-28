Hot, dry weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather will remain unseasonably hot through the middle of the week, but there is finally some cooler, fall-like weather in sight!
Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, mainly over southeast Illinois, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70°.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Sunday. Once again, there is a slight chance an isolated shower may pop up, but I wouldn’t count on it. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s with overnight lows around 70°.
Our temperatures may climb even higher as we head into the workweek. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We may tie or break the record high temperatures for the first two days in October.
Rain chances start to creep back in late Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. Unfortunately, this will not be a widespread, soaking rain like we need right now, but we may get a few scattered showers.
On the backside of that cold front, much cooler air will settle in from the north. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s as we head into next weekend, which is actually normal this time of year!
