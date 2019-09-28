Driver arrested after crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to an accident with injuries Friday around noon.
It happened at First Avenue and Uhlhorn.
Officers say the driver, 57-year-old Mark Glisson, had a cut lip and was bleeding.
Police say they found a large bottle of alcohol in the floorboard of Glisson’s truck.
They say he was unable to stand, and fell backwards into the street.
Officers say Glisson became verbally abusive and made it difficult for staff to treat his injuries. They say and refused to take a portable breath test.
Police say once at the hospital, he refused to take a chemical test.
Glisson’s charges include driving while intoxicated, and refusal.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.