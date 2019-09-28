Crash causes traffic delays along Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Traffic was impacted Friday evening in Gibson County.
The Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 4:15 p.m. that one northbound lane of Highway 41 was closed near 350 S.
They said debris was blocking the lane.
We have not been able to get any other official information, including any information on any possible injuries, but a viewer told us she saw what she believed to be a medical helicopter.
The viewer sent us a photo of a semi that lost part of what it was hauling.
We don’t know if any other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.