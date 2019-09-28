Bomb Squad called to Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The bomb squad had to be called in Friday afternoon in Evansville.
According to police reports, a man in the 2800 block of Oakley Street was cleaning his basement when he found a suspicious item.
The man said it was a green, dome shaped object that was in the rafters.
Officers say the home was cleared, because officials thought the item was possibly still active.
They say the appropriate bomb squad division was called in to take the item.
