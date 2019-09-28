Accusations of sexual abuse made against priest who used to serve in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Catholic Church in Spencer county has been notified of an allegation of sexual abuse against a priest who once served in the county.
St. John the Baptist Province in Cincinnati said in a statement that Fr. Thomas Richstatter has been suspended, even though he is now retired.
The alleged abuse reportedly happened in the Cincinnati area more than 30 years ago.
Richstatter served at St. Meinrad Archabbey and St. Paul Catholic Church in Spencer County
The Province says it is cooperating with law enforcement and has offered outside counseling to the person who made the allegation.
