What’s next for downtown Evansville?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -With news breaking Thursday that the former Old National building will be transformed, many are wondering what is next for downtown Evansville.
You might be surprised by this, but some people we talked to want to see more franchises make their way to downtown.
Some say with new apartments being built all around downtown, this is the perfect time.
David Oldham owns an interior and architecture business downtown.
It’s a space he’s happy to live and work in, but he says there’s still much to be done.
“I would really like to see a national heavy hitter come in" said Oldham. "That’s going to be a draw for the entire city to come down here”.
Residents on Main street are looking for grocery stores, hardware stores, and maybe even a pharmacy, but it may not be as easy to get the big names into downtown as they might think.
Downtown economic improvement district president, Josh Armstrong, is hoping as the number of people living downtown increases, they’ll be able to convince the franchises to move in too.
“They need the efficiency and the purchasing power of being a large company in order to make it work financially” said Armstrong.
“The name of the game is traffic in retail, and that’s where I feel like we need to go to generate that traffic” said Oldham.
The numbers may not be there yet, but it’s not stopping this community from pushing ahead and supporting a growing downtown Evansville.
Until those stores come to downtown residents are just looking for more things to do.
