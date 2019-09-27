Wabash Co. man facing sexual assault charge

WABASH CO., IL. (WFIE) - A Wabash County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child
The Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a complaint of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. They say the victim was under the age of 13.
Jeffrey Isham, 29, of Keensburg, was arrested September 10.
His bond has been set at $500,000 or $50,000 cash.
Deputies say this charge carries a minimum sentence of 6-30 years in the Department of Corrections and is not a probation-able offense.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.