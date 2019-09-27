Town of New Harmony working to educate visitors on golf cart rules of the road

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - For anyone who’s lived in New Harmony or even visited, you know golf carts are the most popular way to get around the eclectic town, but town officials have recently noticed visitors weren’t aware of the rules of the road.
When new people come to town, golf carts are a hot commodity. In fact, you can rent them at a few places around town like the New Harmony Inn, something they say goes fast.
Eli Frashier, is the New Harmony Inn Rooms Division Manager. He said, "Golf carts are a major mode of transportation and it seems like we have a lot of people who come into town and they’re like, “oh my gosh can rent golf carts here? and it’s like, yeah, of course you can, you can take them around town!”
People living there said they’ve noticed the increased popularity of the golf cart town, has caused a bit of confusion about where the vehicles can go. That’s why the New Harmony Inn is asking guests to sign a form and give them the rules of the road first.
“The major rule that we always have to tell them though as we’re taking the key out to them, don’t drive down church street it is a state highway," Frashier explained.
The town has decided to add signage to the area to help combat the issue of golf cart violations ensuring they stay golf cart friendly for years to come.
“It’s a substantial amount of tax revenue for the town of new harmony of course so having that amenity so having that amenity available to people, they really enjoy that recreational activity,” Frashier said.
The Town Marshall said he tries to give visitors warnings about the violations to ensure people don’t want to stop supporting the golf cart economy of New Harmony.
