Sunrise School Spirit takes over North Posey High School

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is taking over North Posey High School!
It’s been three years since we’ve last seen what the Vikings can do.
They collected nearly 16,000 pounds of food last time for the Tri-State Food Bank, and we’ve heard they are trying to beat that this time around.
Here’s where this season’s leaderboard stands right now:
So far, we have the McLean County Cougars coming in first place with more than 40,000 pounds of food. Next up, the Mt. Vernon Wildcats with an impressive 20,536 pounds of food. And the Henderson County Colonels are right behind them with more than 18,000 pounds of food.
So, we know the Vikings have been working hard to prepare for Friday morning:
