Sunny and hot weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 90s returned to the Tri-State on Friday and will likely pester us through early next week. September is still on track to be the driest ever and one of the 5 warmest in over 100 years. Skies will be clear through Sunday with daily highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. The heat continues for the first part of next week. By Wednesday, the high pressure will ease and several weather makers will move in to bring cooler temps and rain chances.