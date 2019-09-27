Restaurant manager accused of stealing $36K over 8 months

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they have arrested a former Oakland City restaurant manager
Roger Norrick, 54, is accused of stealing more than $36,000 from the owner of Mom’s Diner.
Troopers say they have been investigating since August 30th after the restaurant owner reported a significant amount of missing money.
Troopers say Norrick was responsible for calculating daily sales and making nightly deposits. They say he took the money between January and August 2019.
Norrick charged with theft, a class 6 felony.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.