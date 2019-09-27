More kids find out they are going to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - More Henderson students learned Friday they’re going to Disney World.
This was the Henderson Police Department's second Cops Connecting with Kids Disney reveal.
Several South Middle School students were chosen, based off their grades and how they behave in school.
HPD says it’s all about giving children the opportunities they deserve all while building great relationships with people of all ages.
“This whole program is about building relationships and a positive environment, whether it’s building it with the kids or building it with our other brothers and sisters across the river," said Lt. Jermaine Poynter.
Previous:
The trip will be from November 18 through 23.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.