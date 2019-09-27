Memories on Main: A look back before 420 Main

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An important project was announced Thursday to revitalize the tallest tower in downtown Evansville. A developer shared plans to bring new apartments and restaurants to the former Old National Bank tower at 420 Main Street.
It’s the newest chapter for the structure with a unique history.
Evansville’s Director of Metropolitan Development Kelly Coures says it is the tallest building within 120 miles. It’s also now considered historic since it’s more than 50 years old.
The block between Fourth and Fifth street was once home to the former Lincoln hotel, bank buildings and plenty of commercial space including women’s apparel, jewelry, and a department store.
“We’d load my bike in the car and I’d ride my bike around Main street, so I watched the construction,” Coures recalled. “I always thought the construction was interesting with the cranes and lifting the beams.”
Coures says construction started on this former Old National Bank building in 1968 and was completed two years later.
“They tore down everything from the corner back to the 1916 bank and then built the new bank and then it was over about a weeks’ time they moved everything from the old bank into the new bank and then the old bank was demolished,” Coures told 14 News.
The tallest building for more than hundred miles and now considered historic and Coures knows the importance of preservation.
“I don’t know that mid-western cities will get 18-story building built in them anymore,” Coures says. “It’s way more expensive to build higher than five.”
Perhaps one of the most iconic features, the 18th floor, formerly, the Petroleum club which was a private dining club started by those in the oil industry.
“A lot of business deals were made there,” Coures explained. “If you wanted to sign a client, you’d take them to lunch at the Petroleum club.”
The building went up for sale in 2015.
Two years later, a $25 million dollar project was announced, including a major transformation that would take about two years with a mix of luxury condos, office and retail space.
But those plans fell through.
“There’s always tomorrow,” Coures optimistically said. “When one thing doesn’t work out, you try something else.”
But now there are new plans.
Although the buildings which once surrounded it are now gone, the memories of Main as it was decades ago still fresh in some minds.
"My mom walked me over to Old National bank and opened a checking out right there,” Coures smiled.
Coures says he is optimistic about these plans.
Construction is expected to start in the spring and should take a little less than two years to finish.
