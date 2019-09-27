Man dead after standoff situation in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is dead after standoff situation in Henderson.
Police say officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Kleymeyer St.
According to police, the suspect fired several shots into a home and then ran away.
Officers found him in an alley behind Lawndale Apartments. Police say the suspect turned his gun on himself and threatened to kill himself.
Police say the officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours. Eventually, the officers tried to use less-lethal force and verbal commands to safely arrest him, but police say the man was able to use the gun on himself.
The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Henderson where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.