Man convicted in 1996 murder eligible for Community Transition Program, family member of victim reacts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Wentz, one of 2 men convicted in a July 1996 murder, is eligible for a Community Transition Program, a notice to the victims family says. According to the notice, Wentz would be eligible to be released in the program as early as Nov. 27, 2019. That is 120 days before his earliest possible release date of Mar. 26, 2020.
Wentz is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence after being convicted, along with Joseph Henson, of murdering Donna Heseman in July 1996. The incident took place in a then Bristol-Myers Squibb parking lot in Evansville.
According to information from the Indiana Department of Correction’s website, the program could allow offenders to be placed anywhere from a work release program to being turned back over to their family.
Heseman’s daughter, Raven Clodfelter, says she’d rather see him stay in prison.
“I want them to die, and suffer, like they are making me suffer everyday without having my mom..." says Clodfelter. "She wasn’t at my wedding. She won’t be there if I have babies and it sucks...”
It hasn’t yet been decided whether Wentz will be allowed to participate in the transitional program.
That will be up to a judge.
