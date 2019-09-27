Man convicted in 1996 murder eligible for Community Transition Program, family member of victim reacts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Wentz, one of 2 men convicted in a July 1996 murder, is eligible for a Community Transition Program, a notice to the victims family says. According to the notice, Wentz would be eligible to be released in the program as early as Nov. 27, 2019. That is 120 days before his earliest possible release date of Mar. 26, 2020.