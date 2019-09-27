Madisonville Police K9 Diego retiring

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After six and a half years, K9 Diego, is retiring from the Madisonville Police Department.
Police say Diego has developed an ocular disease affecting the clarity of his sight.
Because of his medical condition, he will be retired and transferred to his handler, Blake Carlile.
Diego started with the police department in January of 2014 and received training and certification in drug detection, tracking and criminal apprehension.
Police say he helped recover more than $22,000 in cash, 15 pounds of marijuana and more than four pounds of meth.
