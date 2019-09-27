Hartz breaks O’boro Catholic school record

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -During Week 5 in the match-up against Hopkins Co. Central, Owensboro Catholic QB, Drew Hartz, not only put up some incredible numbers- but he also set a new school record.
The senior was 18-of-21 passing, threw for 548 yards and completed 9 touchdowns in the 68-14 victory.
Hartz’s 9 touchdowns set a new Catholic school record and also tied a Kentucky state record.
“It was a special night, it was one of those nights that I’ll never forget as a Coach," said Catholic head coach, Jason Morris. "Drew’s worked hard, since I got here in 2016 his freshman year, he’s probably improved as much as any kid in our program and I’m just so excited about his future in football.”
“Six touchdowns, getting closer, I was gonna ask Morris if we could go for the record and he said yes and we got it," said Hartz. "We executed perfectly, our receivers were making plays and our line was doing a great job that night of blocking for me and giving me time to get it to my receivers, so team played well, we got in and out.”
Hartz and Owensboro Catholic will not hit the road in Week 6 to face-off against Todd Co. Central. Kick-off is set for 7:00.
