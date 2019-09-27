Good neighbor: Tell City man rescues stuck skunk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - We all need a little help sometimes. Just ask this skunk who got stuck in the ground in Tell City.
A woman told us she spotted a fluffy skunk butt sticking out of the ground near her home.
She says it got stuck while digging into a ground-hive.
Her neighbor, Timothy Bartholomew, saw her post on social media about the poor, little guy. So, he decided to help.
Risking a smelly spray, he plucked the skunk out of the ground like a carrot.
The little guy took a second to look around, then booked it out of there.
Luckily, Timothy didn’t get sprayed.
