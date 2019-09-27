Funeral counselor facing new charges, news conference set for Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they have Caroline Marie Rich on additional charges stemming from a fraud and theft investigation.
She was booked into jail Friday night on theft, forgery, counterfeiting, and identity deception charges.
As we previously told you, she is accused of taking money from the family of Oliver Dill during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.
After that arrest, Deaconess officials sent out a notice warning people they had been notified Rich was collecting money for their hospice program, although they had never worked with her.
Deputies say a news conference is scheduled for Friday, September 27 10:30 a.m.
