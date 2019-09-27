Funeral counselor facing new charges, news conference set for Friday

Funeral counselor facing new charges, news conference set for Friday
New mug shot for Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | September 26, 2019 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 10:49 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they have Caroline Marie Rich on additional charges stemming from a fraud and theft investigation.

She was booked into jail Friday night on theft, forgery, counterfeiting, and identity deception charges.

As we previously told you, she is accused of taking money from the family of Oliver Dill during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.

Previous: Woman accused of stealing money raised for toddler’s funeral

After that arrest, Deaconess officials sent out a notice warning people they had been notified Rich was collecting money for their hospice program, although they had never worked with her.

Previous: Woman accused of taking money from grieving family under investigation in another case

Deputies say a news conference is scheduled for Friday, September 27 10:30 a.m.

New mug shot for Caroline Rich
New mug shot for Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.