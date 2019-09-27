Dubois Co. Sheriff meets with President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (WFIE) -Members of Congress, the Senate, White House officials and even the President met this week with more than 100 sheriffs from around the country.
Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinfelter was among them.
He was called to Washington to talk about border security.
He say Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico aren’t the only states impacted by border security.
Dubois County has seen human trafficking problems, but their biggest problem is combating the influx of drugs from Mexico.
Sheriff Kleinfelter called it an honor to take part in the national discussion about securing the border. He’s set to return to Indiana Friday.
