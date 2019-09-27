Drug Task Force: 2 arrested after $2K worth of meth, suspected heroin found

By Jill Lyman | September 26, 2019 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 8:59 PM

MUHLENBURG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were booked into jail Thursday evening, after members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say they made a drug bust.

Authorities say they spotted a woman who had a warrant in the driveway of her home on Hilltop Lane in Drakesboro.

They were able to get a search warrant and arrested both John Reid and Brandi Kougher.

Authorities say they found $2,000 worth of meth, pills, and suspected heroin.

They say Reid had three warrants, and his charges include trafficking meth and theft.

Kougher was arrested on a warrant.

Authorities say more charges are pending.

A mug shot for Reid was not yet available.

