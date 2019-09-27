Central RB named Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live POTW

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Week 5 winner of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week is Central running back, Brennan Schutte.
The senior rushed for 150 yards on 20 carries and punched in 2 touchdowns in the Bears’ 38-7 win over the Castle Knights.
“Never did I take a day off, right, maybe a week after the state game I was back working, just thinking about the next time I’ll be up there," said Schutte. "That’s how I think every time we play the next team, it’s just another person in the way of getting me back to Lucas.”
“The first thing he said, even though he had an incredible game, was he gave all the credit to his offensive line, which I love about him, he had a great game but first guy to give credit to someone else and that’s why he’s one of our captains," said Central head coach, Sean Coultis. “And the other thing too, he played the whole game, he was on defense killing dudes too. When you think about black and white, old school NFL films- the guy with the blood on his nose that never wants to come out of the game and plays both ways, he’s that guy. Just that old-school, tough, throwback player that you love to coach.”
Schutte and the Bears will face-off against the Harrison Warriors in a Week 6 SIAC match-up. Kick-off is set for 7:00.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.