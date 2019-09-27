Breezy & Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cooler this morning with low temps in the upper 50’s. The heat is back on today with high temperatures surging back to 90-degrees. Breezy this afternoon with southwest winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. There is a Lake Wind Advisory until 6:00 p.m.
Sunny early Saturday then becoming partly sunny with a high of 90-degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with high temps in the lower 90’s. Little to no precipitation through the weekend.
The heat continues as we start October with temperatures near record highs. Sunny and hot through Wednesday with searing high temps in the lower 90’s.
