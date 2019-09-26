Development company buys 5th and Main tower in Downtown Evansville

“We’re excited for the future of Evansville and to be a part of it," said Eric Doden, principal in developer with Domo Development Company LLC. “We look forward to developing a spectacular project which adds to the growth already happening in Downtown Evansville. The project continues the momentum started by several other high-profile projects in Downtown catalyzed in part by the Regional Cities initiative. Our goal is that the 5th and Main tower will become a striking landmark for the whole city and region.”