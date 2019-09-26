Two people indicted in toddler beatings in Hopkins Co.

By Jill Lyman | September 25, 2019 at 8:24 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:24 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The mother of two toddlers, along with another man, have officially been indicted by a Hopkins Co. grand jury.

Caleb Cobb was indicted on two first degree assault charges, as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Hannah Harrell was indicted on two counts of second degree abuse, as well as two counts of complicity to first degree assault.

Cobb was arrested first in August, after authorities say he was found hiding in field in White Plains.

About a week later, Harrell was charged in the case.

Deputies say the one and two year old children were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, including brain bleeds.

They say the injuries happened at Quail Run Apartments in Earlington.

Family members tell us both children are out of the hospital and recovering.

