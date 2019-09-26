Two people arrested after Jasper crash

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a crash in Dubois County.
Police say 31-year-old Samantha Striegel, of Jasper, was driving north in the 3700 block of Newton St. when she drove left of center and hit the trailer of a semi. Striegel was trapped in her vehicle after the crash and she had to be extricated by firefighters.
Striegel was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police say they found out she was under the influence of drugs and driving on a suspended license. They say she also had a warrant for her arrest.
Striegel was arrested and taken the Dubois County Security Center.
Another person was also arrested after the crash.
Police say a friend of Striegel 's, 31-year-old Matthew Cronin, ran onto the scene of the crash and interfered with their investigation. They say he left the scene, but he came back and yelled at emergency personnel.
Police say officers then tried to arrest Cronin but he resisted. They were eventually able to get him under control and take him into custody.
Cronin was charged with resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and refusing to leave an emergency scene.
