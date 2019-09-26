Tucker joins USI Athletic staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Athletics announced the hiring of Jake Tucker '05 as its Athletic Sponsorship and Sales Coordinator. Tucker is the first person to hold this newly created position.
“USI is really excited to have Jake on board,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “He is a high-energy person that will make a positive impact on our entire department. Jake has a passion for USI and he is ready to make a difference on our campus.”
A long-time member of the Tri-State business community, Tucker joins USI after 10 years with Old National Bank where he was an assistant vice president and retail center manager in the branch in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and an assistant manager at the Red Bank branch. He was a personal banker for Fifth Third Bank for two years prior to his tenure at ONB.
Tucker also has been an active member of the community at-large, serving as a member of the Posey County Advisory Board for Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana; president of the Mater Dei Men’s Club; director of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce; director of United Way of Posey County; and director of the Posey County Economic Development Partnership.
Tucker is a 2005 USI graduate with a bachelor’s in business management and earned a master’s from the University of Evansville in public service administration. He and his wife, Robyn, and their children reside in Mt. Vernon.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.