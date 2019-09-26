Technical glitch leads to Holiday World’s $74,000 donation to CASA

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After technical difficulties threatened to interfere with normal operations, Holiday World Staff took a different route.
They chose to open with limited operations last weekend with a $10 gate admission to be donated to local charities.
They say more than $74,000 were generated from gate admission, all of which will be shared among local CASA chapters in Dubois, Perry, and Spencer Counties.
Dubois County CASA Executive Director, Deena Hubler said, "This donation will bless kids for year's to come". As an organization, CASA works to mobilize, train and empower volunteers who make a difference by helping judges make informed decisions about what is best for the child’s future.
Leah Koch, Director of Communications said, "When we realized we were having technical difficulties that would keep us from operating as normal, we decided instead of shutting down the park that it would be an opportunity to do something good."
Normal pricing and full operations at Holiday World will resume Saturday, September 28 and continue throughout the rest of Happy Halloween Weekends.
